CHARLESTON, S.C. – Game one of the weekend series between East Carolina and College of Charleston has been suspended due to potential rain in the area/field conditions.

Both teams will resume the contest at 1 p.m. (ET) with the second game of the weekend set to begin 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first.

The Pirates led the Cougars 6-2 in the bottom of the seventh when play was halted. CofC has runners on the corners with one out when play picks up.

Pirate fans can catch all the action on 94.3 The Game or the Varsity Network app or by watching on FloSports.