TULSA, O.K. – East Carolina nearly rallied from a five-run deficit in the top of the seventh inning Sunday afternoon in the regular season finale at Tulsa, but the Golden Hurricane held on for a 7-6 victory at the Collins Family Softball Complex.

The Pirates will now prepare to host the American Athletic Conference Softball Championship May 12-14 at Max R. Joyner Family Stadium. ECU will be the No. 6 seed and take on third-seeded South Florida in the first round Thursday. The full bracket will be released by the league Sunday evening.

Team Records

East Carolina: 20-35, 2-16 AAC

Tulsa: 18-29-1, 7-9-1 AAC

Samantha Pochop (12-14) threw a complete game in the win, allowing six runs on nine hits with a walk and seven strikeouts. Jordan Hatch (2-16) was charged with the loss after surrendering seven runs (six earned) on nine hits with three walks and no strikeouts. Addy Bullis was effective in relief, tossing three scoreless frames with two strikeouts to keep the Pirates within striking distance.

Kylie Norwood and Haley Morgan notched three hits each for Tulsa while Kailyn Bearpaw drove in four runs on the strength of a grand slam. Taudrea Sinnine continued a hot stretch at the plate for East Carolina, going 3-for-3 with a double and run scored. Logyn Estes and Logan Sutton both recorded a pair of RBI as well.

After a sacrifice fly afforded the Golden Hurricane an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, the Pirates responded in the very next half inning. Sophie Wools started the scoring with a solo home run before Sinnie roped an RBI double to left center that plated Taylor Woodring from second to put ECU on top, 2-1.

A five-run bottom of the fourth, featuring Bearpaw’s grand slam, swung the momentum back to Tulsa as the Golden Hurricane carried that five-run cushion into the seventh. The Pirates mounted one last charge, receiving a pair of two-run homers from Estes and Sutton, but could not complete the comeback as a strikeout ended the contest.