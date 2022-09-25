WICHITA, KS – East Carolina faltered in its attempt for a first-ever win over Wichita State Sunday afternoon as the Shockers dealt the Pirates a 3-0 (30-28, 25-15, 25-22) setback at the Charles Koch Arena.

ECU drops to 5-9 overall and 0-2 in American Athletic Conference play while Wichita State improves to 7-6 and 2-0.

The Shockers’ Morgan Weber, who entered the contest averaging just 1.44 kills per set and firing at a meager .083, was the offensive star of the day as she put down 14 kills with one error in 21 attempts to finish with a .619 hitting percentage. Lily Liekwig led all players on the defensive end with 14 digs. Angeles Alderete was the lone Pirate to reach double figures in the kill column, producing 13.

Junior setter Julianna Askew reached a career milestone during the match, surpassing 3,000 assists as she chipped in with 16 assists and three digs.

Wichita State held the upper hand in virtually all the statistical categories, out-pacing East Carolina in kills (48-38), digs (55-46) and total blocks (8.0 to 5.0). The Shockers also turned in a .310 hitting percentage while limiting the Pirates to a .139 clip.

The home side looked to have the opening set under control, holding a 21-17 lead late in the proceedings, but ECU roared back to knot the score at 24 before a ball-handling error put the Pirates at set point. East Carolina was unable to hold on though, as Wichita State captured six of the final nine rallies.

The Shockers used the momentum from the first-stanza victory to break open a close second frame. With Wichita State ahead 11-10, it scored the next 10 points to put the set out of reach.

While they kept things interesting late in the third, the Pirates could not quite catch up as the Shockers sealed the sweep with a Natalie Foster kill.