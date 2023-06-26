GREENVILLE, N.C. – Lara Uyar and Tuana Yuce will attend East Carolina University and compete for the volleyball program beginning with the 2023 campaign according to an announcement Monday by fourth-year head coach Adler Augustin.

Both student-athletes hail from Turkey, joining Canada native Tia Shum to give the Pirates three international players. Uyar also arrives in Greenville after playing two seasons at fellow American Athletic Conference institution Wichita State.

Lara Uyar | Defensive Specialist/Libero | 5-2 | Izmir, Turkey (Wichita State University)

Played in 27 matches and 91 sets for the Shockers in 2022, making four starts and taking over as the team’s top libero in late October.

Tallied 216 digs, averaging 2.37 per set.

Recorded her first career 20-dig performance in Wichita State’s road win at Tulsa on Nov. 16.

Collected a career-best five aces in the Shockers’ victory over Tulane Nov. 11, tied for the most by any Wichita State player in 2022.

Appeared in 21 matches and 79 sets as a freshman, notching 116 digs and reaching double figures in three matches.

Tuana Yuce | Defensive Specialist/Libero | 5-8 | Istanbul, Turkey (Nakkastepe Bahcesehir)