DURHAM, N.C. – East Carolina posted a 38-over par 902 and finished 14th at the 12th Annual Rod Myers Invitational. The two-day, 54-hole event was being held at the par-72, 7,154-yard Duke University Golf Club.

“Obviously disappointed with our performance in this tournament,” Head Coach Kevin Williams said. “Actually, surprised would be a better word. The team we saw competing in the qualifying leading up to this event was not the same one we saw this week. Need to clean up some stuff quickly for our next tournament at Davidson in a week.”

Graduate student Stuart Fuller led the club posting nine-over par 225 (77-72-76) and finishing tied for 43rd. On the weekend, he registered six birdies, 11 bogeys, two double-bogeys and 35 pars.

In his first collegiate event, freshman Philip Linberg Bondestad posted an 11-over par 227 with rounds of 77, 75 and 75 for a share of 51st with fellow underclassman sophomore Carter Busse (73-74-80).

Rounding out the Pirates roster were freshman Lucas Augustsson (13-over, 229) and graduate student Connor Jones (21-over, 237) finishing tied for 59th and 73rd respectively.

Alabama took team honors with a 13-under par 851 finishing 11 strokes ahead of Duke (862) and 12 in front of Charlotte (863). Rounding out the top five were North Florida (866) and UNC Greensboro (873).

The Pirates return to action on Monday, Sept. 19 when they travel to Davidson, N.C. to participate in the River Runn Collegiate.