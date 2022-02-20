ECU concludes swim season at AAC Championships

DALLAS – Junior Polina Rukoseuv posted a career-best time of 16:40.24 in the 1650 free to claim bronze during the final day of the 2022 American Athletic Conference Swimming and Diving Championships on Saturday. The four-day event was being held at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr-McMillion Natatorium.

“It was a very good week for the team,” head coach Matt Jabs said. “Could not be prouder of our girls, our coaches and support staff this week. I feel like we represented the ECU Swim/Die family very well.”

Along with Rukoseuv, the Pirates who finished fifth with a total of 236.50 points, had three additional career-best and seasonal times on the day. In the 200 back, freshman Alayna Carlson (2:03.61/10th) and junior Meghan French (2:07.91/14th) recorded personal-best times. Senior Chelsea Marstellar finished ninth in the 200 fly after a career-best mark in the 200 fly (2:03.59).

Junior Cailtin Reynera took fourth in the 200 breaststroke after posting a season-best time of 2:14.24, while French finished 12th in the 1650 free (17:24.55) and senior Mia Cote placed 14th in the 200 fly (2:06.49) – both top times for the 2021-22 campaign.

Senior Randi Palandro finished 16th in the 100 free with a time of 53.25.

Women’s Teams Scores