ECU cross country team to host Pirate Invitational on Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina cross country program hosts its lone home meet of the regular season Friday evening, welcoming 18 teams to Overton’s Lake Kristi for the Pirate Invitational.

The women’s 6K kicks off a 4 p.m. with the men’s 8K scheduled 45 minutes later. Admission to the event is free of charge.

Competing Teams: American University, Barton College, Chowan, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Elizabeth City State, Hampton, Louisburg College, Meredith, Methodist, NC State, North Carolina Wesleyan, Regent, South Carolina, UNC Greensboro, UNCW, Virginia State and William Peace

“It’s always great to defend your own backyard,” head coach Josey Weaver said. “We are so grateful to Parker and Becky Overton for allowing us to use their home. This invitational has now turned into the fifth-largest meet in the Southeast. We will take pride in racing at home in our last tune-up before the American Athletic Conference Championships. If you’re looking for something to do Friday, come out and pull for the Pirates.”

The ECU women enter the weekend at No. 14 in the USTFCCCA Southeast Region ranking. The Pirates put in a strong effort at the Paul Short Run two weeks ago, finishing 15th out of 38 competing teams.

Abby Yourkavitch was the top East Carolina finisher, placing 70th in the 6K with a career-best time of 21:22. Freshman Madeline Hill was next, crossing the line in 21:40 to claim 96th place. Lily Schlossberg, Jenna Strange and Alyssa Zack rounded out the top five with respective times of 21:47, 21:48 and 22:02.

“Our women had the best team performance I’ve been a part of since arriving at ECU,” Weaver stated after the meet. “They ran for each other. We had everything from upper-class leadership to newcomers stepping up in a big way. There’s more work to do in the weeks ahead, but very proud of the way we lined up and raced.”

Up Next: East Carolina heads to Lakeland, Fla., Oct. 29 for the American Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships.