ECU cross country welcomes 10 newcomers for fall season

GREENVILLE, N.C. – With the 2021 cross country season just a few weeks away, head coach Josey Weaver has announced the addition of 10 newcomers to the roster.

The incoming group is comprised of four men and six women.

Jack Dingman | Greensboro, N.C. (Northern Guilford High School)

2021 NCHSAA 3A Outdoor State Champion – 1600m Run

1,600m – 4:13.32

3,200m – 9:19.53

5K (XC) – 15:56.90

Weaver on Dingman: “Jack will come in ready to compete at a high level for the Pirates. He ended his high school career with a state championship in the 1600m run. I believe Jack will have a lot of range from 1600m on the track to the cross-country distances. He will benefit from joining a group of teammates who can train at a high level day in and day out.”

Zach Morse | Vienna, Va. (Oakton High School)

2021 VHSL 6A Outdoor State Runner Up – 1600m Run

2021 VHSL 6A Indoor State Champion – 1600m Run

800m – 1:56.80

1,600m – 4:15.29

3,200m – 9:25.58

5K – 15:31.72

Weaver on Morse: “Zach comes in after a terrific senior year. He has progressed every year of his high school career and we expect him to continue his progression at the college level. Zach is a true racer. When it comes to the big-time races, he is not afraid to stick his nose in it.”

Alex Sawyer | Virginia Beach, Va. (William & Mary)

2020 VHSL 5A Indoor State Champion – 1600m Run

800m – 1:55.63

1,500m – 3:53.06

3,000m – 8:29.11

Weaver on Sawyer: “Alex comes to us as a transfer from William & Mary. He saw a steady improvement throughout his freshman year, and we are excited to add him to our roster. Alex can race well at a lot of different events and will give our team a lot of flexibility at the conference championships. I am happy to have him in Purple and Gold.”

Tyler Sylvia | Kill Devil Hills, N.C. (First Flight High School)

Mile – 4:26.34

3200m – 9:50.39

5K (XC) – 15:16

Weaver on Sylvia: “I believe Tyler has a huge upside once he gets some consistent training under his belt. He is used to the climate we have at ECU and will come in ready to join a very deep group of runners. I would be on the lookout for Tyler in the future.”

Paxton Chitty | Wilmington, N.C. (Ashley High School)

1,600m – 5:27.56

3,200m – 11:22.61

5K (XC) – 18:07.11

Weaver on Chitty: “Paxton will be joining a group of ladies who will allow her to develop into the runner she wants to become. I can’t wait till she gets to train with her new teammates. I’m excited to watch her develop over the years to come.”

Madeline Hill | Waxhaw, N.C. (Cuthbertson High School)

2021 NCHSAA 3A Cross Country State Champion – 5K

2020 NCHSAA 3A Indoor State Runner Up – 1600m Run

2018 NCHSAA 3A Cross Country State Champion – 5K

1,600m – 4:59.71

3,200m – 10:45.21

5K (XC) – 17:50.25

Weaver on Hill: “Madeline comes in ready to add to our depth up front. She has been part of successful teams her entire high school career. I see Madeline fitting in great with our team dynamic. I am expecting her to push her teammates to get better.”

Makayla Obremski | Hampstead, N.C. (Topsail High School)

1,600m – 5:06.77

3,200m – 11:25.00

5K (XC) – 18:22.00

Weaver on Obremski: “I am excited for Makayla to be in a program where she can be pushed. Makayla has a lot of natural talent. I am confident that she will come in and give our team some flexibility in many event areas. Watch out for this young Pirate.”

Lily Schlossberg | Virginia Beach, Va. (William & Mary)

1,500m – 4:35.69

3,200m – 11:29.52

5K – 18:02.33

Weaver on Schlossberg: “Lily comes in as a transfer from William & Mary. I believe she is just starting to turn into a distance runner who can race well at multiple distances. Lily will benefit from having great teammates to train with. I am excited for her ability to train with a talented group of ladies.”

Hailey Yentz | Bristow, Va. (Patriot High School)

2021 VHSL 6A Indoor State Runner Up – 3200m

1,600m – 5:07.08

3,200m – 11:10.19

5K (XC) – 18:45.80

Weaver on Yentz: “Hailey (also known as Lil Yentz) comes in ready to join her sister Lindsay along with all her new teammates. My hands may be full with two Yentz siblings, but I am excited to watch them team up and race in the Purple and Gold. Watch for Hailey to pave her own path here at ECU.”

Alyssa Zack | Fogelsville, Pa. (Embry Riddle University)

1,500m – 4:31.94

3,000m – 10:11.80

5K – 18:07.36

Weaver on Zack: “Alyssa transfers in from Embry Riddle in Daytona Beach, Fla. She can race a lot of different events well. I am excited to watch her add quality depth to our cross-country and track teams. Alyssa was looking for a university with girls to train with. She has hit the jackpot with this squad.”