GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina swimming and diving team won 13 of 16 events en route to a 205-95 win over UNC Asheville Saturday afternoon inside Minges Natatorium. With the win, the Pirates improved to 4-0 on the season after capturing a quad-meet victory last weekend.

“The team swam and dove great today, and it definitely was a team victory,” head coach Matt Jabs said. “Asheville has been a tough meet for us the last two years. Our girls wanted this one pretty bad and they showed up and showed out today.”

Sophomore Heid Bruining and junior Kaylee Hamblin each won a pair of events for ECU on the afternoon with Bruining claiming the 200 Freestyle (1:52.42) and 200 IM (2:05.80) in come-from-behind fashion, while Kaylee Hamblin won both the 100 Breaststroke (1:01.85) and 200 Breaststroke (2:15.73). Her time in the 100 Breaststroke set a new Minges pool record besting UMBC’s Emily Escobedo time of 1:02.03 set in 2017.

Freshman Jecza Lopez took first in both the 1-meter (272.10) and 3-meter (279.15) dive and achieved an NCAA Zone score in the 1-meter. In all, ECU swept both boards claiming the top four spots with Lopez, sophomore Caitlin Irvine-Smith, sophomore Averi McQuitty and senior Flannary Patterson.

Freshman Elena Dinehart placed first in the 200-yard Backstroke with a time of 2:03.16, while Wolfe finished second (2:03.41). Sophomore Sara Kalawska won the 100-yard Butterfly with a time of 57.46.

Other event winners on the day:

100-yard Backstroke (Bryanna Wolfe) – 56.58

200-yard Medley Relay (Meghan Armstrong, Bruining, Ava Iannetta and Sophie Benkusky) – 1:46.81

400-yard Freestyle Relay (E. Hamblin, Carlie Clements, Benkusky and Laura Kellberg) – 3:31.74

500-yard Freestyle (Emilee Hamblin) – 5:02.58

1000-yard Freestyle (Sadie Covington) – 10:31.32

The Pirates will be back in action on Saturday, Oct. 14 when they host UNCW at 11 a.m. (ET) in a diving event only inside Minges Natatorium. The full squad will host James Madison on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. (ET).