MORGANTOWN, WVa. – The East Carolina women’s swimming and diving team completed the first day of the WVU Invitational tallying 87 points over four events and currently sits in eighth place.
Sophomore Emilee Hamblin placed third in the 500-yard free championship finals posting a time of 4:53.34 and earning 16 points for the Pirates. Fellow classmate Sadie Covington earned two points in the consolation finals with a time of 5:04.77. Sophomore Heidi Bruining finished eighth in the 200-yard IM championship finals securing 11 points with a time of 2:03.24, while freshman Carlie Clements claimed seventh in the 50-yard free championship finals with a time of 23.44 collecting 12 points.
Complete Day One Results
500-Yard Free Finals
3rd place: Emilee Hamblin (4:53.34), 16 points – Championship Finals
15th place: Sadie Covington (5:04.77), 2 points – Consolation Finals
200-Yard IM Finals
8th place: Heidi Bruining (2:03.24), 11 points – Championship Finals
50-Yard Free Finals
7th place: Carlie Clements (23.44), 12 points – Championship Finals
15th place: Laura Kellberg (23.89), 2 points – Consolation Finals
19th place: Ava Iannetta (23.86) – Bonus Finals
26th place: Mikayla Durkin (23.80) – D Finals
400-Yard Medley Relay Finals
15th place: Elena Dinehart, Heidi Bruining, Lizzy Linartas, Laura Kellberg (3:50.40), 6 points
22nd place: Sophie Knepper, Rachel Gibson, Ava Iannetta, Sophie Benkusky (3:52.58)
Day two of the event begins with prelim swimming at 9:30 a.m. and diving at 11 a.m. with the finals starting at 6 p.m. in the 100 fly, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 breaststroke, 100 backstroke and 3-meter diving.
