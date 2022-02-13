ECU dominates Radford in lacrosse season opener

RADFORD, Va. – A dominant first half allowed the East Carolina lacrosse team to cruise to a 13-4 win over Radford on Saturday afternoon.

ECU improves to 1-0 on the season while Radford drops to 0-1.

It did not take East Carolina long to get out of the gate. Just 1:15 into the game, Ellie Bromley opened the scoring off a pass from Camryn Pennypacker. 23 second later, Nicole LeGar added a second goal on an unassisted effort and then LeGar made it 3-0 in favor of ECU when she scored off a feed from Megan Tryniski with 12:17 still on the clock in the first quarter.

Radford briefly stopped the Pirate momentum, with Margaret Gleason scoring for the Highlanders with 9:40 left. But from there, the Pirates wrestled full control of the contest. ECU rattled off six straight goals to end the first quarter, including LeGar getting her third of the game while Frances Kimel had a goal and two assists in the span. LeGar’s goal with three seconds in the first made it 9-1 in favor of ECU heading into the second frame.

While the Pirate offense slowed down a bit in the second quarter, scoring just two goals, the defense did not let up. Bromley joined LeGar in scoring a hat trick when she buried a free position shot. Radford got its second goal of the game, more than 15 minutes of game action after scoring its first, when Reaghan Kolb scored a man-down goal. Pennypacker answered with a goal for ECU, but that was the final tally of the first half as East Carolina took an 11-2 lead into halftime.

Defense continued to be the story for ECU in the third quarter. Brynn Knight, who was making her first career start in the goal and made a pair of saves in the first half, was relieved by Sophie Bandorick for the third quarter and Bandorick made three stops in the frame on the way to a shutout quarter. On the other end, Tryniski and Sophia LoCicero both scored on free-position attempts, with LoCicero completing her first career hat trick.

Radford was the only team to score in the fourth quarter, as the Highlanders got a pair of goals. But East Carolina made sure the result was never in doubt, closing out the first victory of the season.

ECU finished with a 32-17 edge in shots, a 27-24 lead in ground balls and led Radford in draw controls 11-9. The Pirates forced 22 turnovers and turned it over 17 times themselves and were 23-of-25 on clears compared to 19-of-21 for Radford.

LoCicero (three goals, one assist) and Tryniski (two goals and two assists) led the team with four points while LeGar (three goals), Bromley (three goals) and Kimel (one goal, two assists) each had three points. Flynn Reed led the Pirates with five draw controls while Kimel scooped up four ground balls. In the goal, Knight played the first 30:46 and finished with two saves while Bandorick played the final 29:14, allowing two goals and making seven saves.

The Pirates will open their home slate this weekend with a pair of games in Johnson Stadium. First will be a matchup with Winthrop at 5 p.m., on Friday afternoon followed by a battle with Presbyterian at 2 p.m., on Sunday. Admission is free for all fans for both games.