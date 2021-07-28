ECU draws Oklahoma at Myrtle Beach Invitational

GREENVILLE, N.C. — East Carolina will face Big XII opponent Oklahoma in the first round of the 2021 Myrtle Beach Invitational, event organizers announced Wednesday.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the Pirates and Sooners as well as ECU’s first game against a Big XII opponent since playing TCU in 2005, when both were members of Conference USA.

The third annual event will be held November 18, 19 and 21 at the HTC Center on the campus of Coastal Carolina University with ECU and OU scheduled to play at 7 p.m. on the tournament’s opening day. The Pirates will face either Indiana State or Old Dominion in the semifinal round on Friday, Nov. 19. The championship round will be held on Sunday, Nov. 21. The four teams on the opposite side of the bracket: Davidson, New Mexico State, Penn and Utah State.

All 12 games of the Myrtle Beach Invitational will be televised on ESPN2, ESPNU or ESPNEWS and streamed on ESPN.com. The final TV designation for ECU’s game against Oklahoma will be determined later.

Owned and operated by ESPN Events, the pre-sale for All-Tournament tickets will be running from July 28 through August 31. Regular-priced All-Tournament tickets will begin September 1 with the sale of single-session tickets starting November 1.

Pre-sale ticket costs range from $105 to $135 starting today (July 28). Regular ticket costs starting September 1 will range from $130 to $145. Additional ticket information is available at https://MyrtleBeachInvite.com.

Thursday, November 18

Game 1 – New Mexico State vs. Davidson, 12 p.m.

Game 2 – Penn vs. Utah State, 2 p.m.

Game 3 – East Carolina vs. Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Game 4 – Indiana State vs. Old Dominion, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, November 19

Game 5 – New Mexico State/Davidson winner vs. Penn/Utah State winner, 12 p.m.

Game 6 – New Mexico State/Davidson loser vs. Penn/Utah State loser 2:30 p.m.

Game 7 – East Carolina/Oklahoma winner vs. Indiana State/Old Dominion winner, 5 p.m.

Game 8 – East Carolina/Oklahoma loser vs. Indiana State/Old Dominion loser, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 21

Game 9 – Seventh Place Game (Game 6 and Game 8 losers), 12:30 p.m.

Game 10 – Championship – Game 5 and 7 winners, 3 p.m.

Game 11 – Fifth Place Game (Game 6 and Game 8 winners), 6 or 8:30 p.m.

Game 12 – Third Place Game (Game 5 and Game 7 losers), 6 or 8:30 p.m.