GREENVILLE, N.C. – A first-half goal by Samantha Moxie was not enough as the East Carolina women’s soccer team fell 2-1 at the hands of the South Florida Bulls on Sunday in Johnson Stadium.

Despite South Florida controlling the time of possession, the Pirates did manage to strike first in the contest when, on a counter-attacking chance, Carsen Parker threaded a perfect ball through the Bulls’ back line to a streaking Samantha Moxie who finished firmly for her first goal of the year in the 37th minute.

In the second half, though, the time of possession and shooting chances became a factor. First, in the 55th minute, the Pirates conceded a penalty which Lucy Roberts scored confidently to put the Bulls up. Then, in the 81st minute, Serita Thurton served a ball in to Haizea Arechavala Blanco who got her right foot on the ball and scored from a seemingly impossible angle.

The 2-1 lead was one that South Florida would not surrender as the Pirates were unable to muster another shot on goal the rest of the way. Carsen Parker did manage a clean look late in the game which sailed tantalizing just outside of the top left corner of the goal.

With the win, South Florida has won four straight and moves to first in the American Athletic Conference with 12 points, pending the result of UCF’s Sunday contest. With the loss, the Pirates remain at seven points and will have to hunt for results in the final three contests to ensure a spot in the AAC Tournament.

Key Stats:

Maeve English equaled her season best with six saves.

The Pirates were outshot 14-5 and 8-2 on shots on goal.

South Florida earned six corner kicks to ECU’s three.

Up Next

The Pirates will look to get back in the points column when they hit the road for a tough road match with UCF on Thursday at 7 p.m.