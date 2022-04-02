NORFOLK, Va. — Behind the strength of an early doubles point and five singles victories, No. 31 Old Dominion posted a 6-1 non-conference women’s tennis triumph over East Carolina Saturday afternoon at the Folkes-Stevens Tennis Center.

The Monarchs (13-6) used an 6-2 win by Sofia Johnson and Alexandra Viktorovitch over Sofia Cerezo Holgado and Alisa Diercksen in a No. 2 doubles matchup before Ralitsa Alexandrova and Tatsiana Sasnouskaya recorded a 6-4 victory at No. 3 over Anne Lou Champion and Isabella Rivera Ortiz to secure an early 1-0 lead.

In singles play, ODU recorded straight-set wins at the No. 1, No. 3, No. 5 and No. 6 slots to account for the 6-1 final. Sasnouskaya opened the action by defeating Rivera Ortiz 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 before Shahar Biran and Alexandrova netted 6-0, 6-2 and 6-3, 6-1 triumps at No. 5 and No. 6 over Ines Bachir and Cerezo Holgado, respectively. In addition, Marina Alcaide handed Martina Muzzolon a 6-2, 6-3 setback in a No. 3 battle, while Alesya Yakubovich earned a hard-fought 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (10-5) decision over Alisha Hussain at No. 4.

The Pirates (4-12) tallied their lone point of day when Diercksen outlasted Johnson 6-4, 1-6, 1-0 (10-6) in a No. 2 meeting.

East Carolina will host Campbell next Saturday (April 9) at the River Birch Tennis Complex to complete its 2022 home schedule. First serve of the Senior Day matchup is scheduled for 12 noon.

No. 31 OLD DOMINION 6, EAST CAROLINA 1

Singles Play

No. 1 – Tatsiana Sasnouskaya (ODU) def. Isabella Rivera Ortiz (ECU) 6-0, 6-2

No. 2 – Alisa Diercksen (ECU) def. Sofia Johnson (ODU) 6-4, 1-6, 1-0 (10-6)

No. 3 – Marina Alcaide (ODU) def. Martina Muzzolon (ECU) 6-2, 6-3

No. 4 – Alesya Yakubovich (ODU) def. Alisha Hussain (ECU) 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (10-5)

No. 5 – Shahar Biran (ODU) def. Ines Bachir (ECU) 6-0, 6-2

No. 6 – Ralitsa Alexandrova (ODU) def. Sofia Cerezo Holgado (ECU) 6-3, 6-1

Doubles Play

No. 1 – Biran/Yakubovich (ODU) vs. Bachir/Hussain (ECU) 5-2, unfinished

No. 2 – Johnson/Alexandra Viktorovitch (ODU) def. Sofia Cerezo Holgado/Diercksen (ECU) 6-2

No. 3 – Alexandrova/Sasnouskaya (ODU) def. Champion/Rivera Ortiz (ECU) 6-4

Team Records: East Carolina 4-12, Old Dominion 13-6