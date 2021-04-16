ECU drops 6-4 decision to Houston in softball series opener
HOUSTON – Houston hit a pair of two-run home runs in the latter half of Friday afternoon’s American Athletic Conference softball contest to rally for a 6-4 victory over East Carolina at the Cougar Softball Stadium.
With the loss, the Pirates drop to 10-22 overall and 1-8 in league play while Houston improves to 11-26 and 2-11.
Kama Woodall (5-11) surrendered six runs (five earned) on 10 hits with one strikeout in the setback while Logan Hulon (1-5) snagged her first victory of the season in relief. Hulon tossed the final 2.1 frames, allowing just one hit and striking out three ECU batters.
Lindsey Stewart and Aspen Howie recorded two hits and two RBI apiece to pace the Cougars while Chandley Garner collected a hit and two RBI for the Pirates.
A passed ball with two outs accounted for the first Houston run in the bottom of the first before Kati Ray Brown posted a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the second to leave the Cougars with a 2-0 lead.
East Carolina took the lead in the top of the fifth, plating four runs on a hit and two Houston errors. Garner plated two of the runs via a single while the other two scores occurred thanks to an error and a wild pitch.
The Pirates were not able to hold on down the stretch as Stewart and Howie clubbed two-run home runs to account for the final score. Olivia Narron led off the top of the seventh by drawing a walk, but Hulon used a fielder’s choice force out and two strikeouts to seal the victory.
The teams continue the series Saturday with a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.