GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina closed out its 2022 home schedule by dropping a 4-2 decision to Campbell at the River Birch Tennis Center on Saturday. The Camels picked up a pivotal rubber match doubles point before taking three of four in singles play.

After falling in a No. 3 pairs matchup to open the day, Ines Bachir and Alisha Hussain helped ECU even the slate by downing Rhona Cook and Mialy Ranaivo 6-4 at No. 1. The Camels (13-7) rallied back to secure the first tally as Marissa Pennings and Abbie Tyler defeated Sofia Cerezo Holgado and Alisa Diercksen 6-3 in a No. 2 battle.

In singles action, Campbell claimed victories at the No. 1, 2 and 5 slots to earn the team triumph. At No. 1, Cook handled Diercksen 6-1, 6-2 while Pennings dismissed Isabella Rivera Ortiz 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 and Mariana Ossa held off Bachir 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 at No. 5 for the clincher.

The Pirates (4-13) notched their two points thanks to Martina Muzzolon’s 6-2, 6-4 win over Sandra Gines at No. 4 and Cerezo Holgado’s 6-1, 6-4 victory over Tyler in a No. 6 meeting.

East Carolina will wrap up its regular-season slate next Saturday (April 16) with a road match at Elon beginning at 11 a.m.

CAMPBELL 4, EAST CAROLINA 2

Singles Play

No. 1 – Rhona Cook (CAM) def. Alisa Diercksen (ECU) 6-1, 6-2

No. 2 – Marissa Pennings (CAM) def. Isabella Rivera Ortiz (ECU) 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 – Alisha Hussain (ECU) vs. Mialy Ranaivo (CAM) 6-4, 4-6, 5-3, unfinished

No. 4 – Martina Muzzolon (ECU) def. Sandra Gines (CAM) 6-2, 6-4

No. 5 – Mariana Ossa (CAM) def. Ines Bachir (ECU) 6-4, 4-6, 6-2

No. 6 – Sofia Cerezo Holgado (ECU) def. Abbie Tyler (CAM) 6-1, 6-4

Doubles Play

No. 1 – Ines Bachir/Alisha Hussain (ECU) def. Rhona Cook/Mialy Ranaivo (CAM) 6-4

No. 2 – Marissa Pennings/Abbie Tyler (CAM) def. Sofia Cerezo Holgado/Alisa Diercksen (ECU) 6-3

No. 3 – Mariana Ossa/Sandra Gines (CAM) def. Anne Lou Champion/Isabella Rivera Ortiz (ECU) 6-1

Team Records: Campbell 13-7; East Carolina 4-13

Order of finish: Doubles (3,1,2); Singles (2,1,6,4,5)