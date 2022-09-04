DURHAM, N.C. – East Carolina lost a pair of matches Saturday on day two of the Duke Invitational at Cameron Indoor Stadium, falling in five sets (14-25, 25-14, 22-25, 25-23, 9-15) to East Tennessee State before suffering a sweep (19-25, 25-27, 19-25) at the hands of the host Blue Devils.

The Pirates (2-4) were unable to find the win column over the weekend while the Bucs (1-5) notched their first victory of the season and Duke (4-2) polished off a three-match tournament sweep.

Match One: East Tennessee State 3, East Carolina 2

Angeles Alderete and Izzy Marinelli reached double figures in the kill column with 16 and 10 respectively while hitting .289 and .261. Alderete notched her third double-double of the season by adding 13 digs as Kellyn Trowse paced the defensive efforts with a match-high 17 digs. Brianna Cantrell led all players with 20 kills to go along with a .283 hitting percentage.

ETSU out-hit ECU .236 to .218 and held the advantage in digs (64-50). Alyssa Finister recorded eight blocks to help the Pirates finish with 11 team stuffs.

After a pair of lopsided set victories each way, the third frame with the Bucs racing out to an 11-5 advantage. A block by Alderete and Hall allowed East Carolina to draw within 21-19 later in the stanza, but ETSU was able to hold on and capture the set by three.

The Pirates were in firm control of the fourth frame late on, holding a 23-18 lead, but the Bucs rallied with five straight to knot the score. ECU halted the run with consecutive kills by Finister and Alderete to send the match to the deciding fifth set.

With the decider deadlocked at five, ETSU put together a 5-0 run to establish some breathing room. East Carolina was unable to threaten against as the Bucs clinched the match with a Jenna Forster kill.

Match Two: Duke 3, East Carolina 0

The Blue Devils used a .215 to .132 edge in hitting percentage to complete the sweep of the Pirates in the tournament finale. Duke also collected more kills (46-30), digs (56-46) and aces (9-7).

Alderete racked up 11 kills in the setback while Marinelli added seven kills and a .313 hitting percentage. Gracie Johnson notched a team-high 12 kills for the home side.

The Blue Devils led by as much as 17-10 in the first set, but ECU scored seven of the next eight points to pull within a single score at 18-17. The comeback attempt ran out of steam though as Duke notched five straight on the way to the six-point win.

Trailing 21-15 in the second stanza, the Pirates used a Blue Devil attack error to spark an 8-0 run that propelled them in front by two. East Carolina couldn’t quite hang on, seeing Duke net six of the final eight to squeak out the frame.

Riding the momentum of the late second-set comeback, the Blue Devils jumped out to a 13-8 cushion in the third. Though ECU was able to slice its deficit to 20-19 in the final stages of the stanza, Duke ended the match by tallying five-straight points.

Up Next: East Carolina travels to Norfolk, Va., next weekend for the Quest for the Crown tournament hosted by Old Dominion. In addition to the host Monarchs, the Pirates will take on Notre Dame and Navy.