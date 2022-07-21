GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina golfers Nicolas Brown and Stephen Carroll have been named 2021-22 Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars the Golf Coaches Association Of America (GCAA) announced Thursday.

This is the second-straight scholastic honor for the Pirate duo as both were named a year ago.

“Very proud of the example and leadership shown by Stephen and Nic with this honor,” ECU Head Coach Kevin Williams said! “It’s not easy being great at your sport and academically but they have achieved that success and we are proud of them. We look forward to more of our team members achieving this honor in the future.”

Brown, who recently won the Carolinas Amateur Championship on July 18, is currently pursuing his masters in sustainable tourism and hospitality. The 2022 American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team selection appeared in nine events last season posting a 73.56 stroke average, which stood on the team. He registered a pair of top 15 finishes with a share of 13th coming at the ECU Intercollegiate following a five-over par 221.

Carroll, a five-time AAC All-Academic selection, graduated in a bachelor’s in business management and completed his graduate certificate in project management in the spring of 2022. He participated in all 11 events a year ago sporting a team-best 72.58 stroke average with a pair of top-five finishes. Carroll’s best finish came at the Wexford Intercollegiate after carding a two-under-par 214 for a share of third place.

To be eligible for Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar nomination, an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior both academically and athletically in NCAA Division I, II, III, and NAIA, or receiving their associate degrees and in their last year of athletic eligibility in the NJCAA. In addition, they must participate in 50 percent of their team’s competitive rounds, have a stroke average under 76.0 in NCAA Division I, under 78.0 in NCAA Division II, under 79.0 in NCAA Division III, under 78.0 in NAIA, and under 77.0 in NJCAA, and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2. A recipient must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at his college or university.

Nine of the Pirates’ 12 members on the 2021-22 squad were named to the American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team earlier this month.