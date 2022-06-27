EUGENE, Ore. – Jack Dingman and Madeline Hill represented East Carolina at the United States Track and Field U20 Championships over the weekend at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., and put together a handful of solid performances.

Dingman placed third in the 1,500-meter run, clocking a time of 3:48.75 which is the third-fastest in program history.

“Jack ran one of the gutsiest races I’ve ever seen,” head coach Josey Weaver said. “Coming into this race, he did not have the fastest times or the experience as some of his competitors. He went for the win and was rewarded by finishing third in the nation. He has a strong belief in his abilities, and I believe we are just starting to scratch the surface on what Jack can do.”

“I am pleased with my finish at the U20 nationals,” Dingman stated. “It was exciting to have the opportunity to challenge some of the best runners in the country. The track at Hayward Field holds a large crowd which fostered an exciting atmosphere that I’m hoping I can get back to in the next couple of years. I’m prepared to return to school to begin cross country. My first year at ECU was difficult but enjoyable. I appreciate the many academic resources available to help me balance school and athletics. During my first year, my coaches and teammates were incredibly supportive which helped me to succeed.”

Hill participated in the 3,000 and 5,000-meter races, running times of 10:19.04 and 17:05.13 to finish sixth and seventh respectively.

“We were represented in a first-class manner this past weekend at the USATF U20 Outdoor Championships,” Weaver said. ”Madeline ran two gutsy races and battled some hot conditions to finish as one of the nation’s best. I believe she has a very bright future ahead of her. I’m excited to coach her in the years to come.”

“I’m so grateful to have gotten the opportunity to run on a national stage my freshmen year,” Hill stated. “It’s been amazing to run on the same track where some of the best runners in the world race. Overall, this has been a great experience for me, and I hope to come back and race in Eugene again before I graduate. Running for ECU this past year has been such a cool experience. I became close with the team and coaches right away, and I believe that having such a good support system here has made a better person and athlete. Overall, I’ve had a lot of fun traveling around the country to race with my teammates and I can’t wait to see what we can do next year.”