ECU duo named NCBWA preseason All-Americans

DALLAS, Texas – East Carolina sophomore pitchers Carson Whisenhunt (first-team) and C.J. Mayhue (third-team) have been named 2022 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Preseason All-Americans the organization announced Tuesday.

For Whisenhunt, it is his fourth All-America selection this season after being tabbed as a first-teamer by Baseball America, D1Baseball and Perfect Game.

Whisenhunt, who was picked as the preseason American Athletic Conference Pitcher-of-the-Year, posted a 6-2 record in 13 starts during his first year as a member of the weekend rotation. In his first collegiate start he allowed just two runs (both earned) on three hits in four innings where he struck out 10 batters against Rhode Island. The lefty picked up his first collegiate win at Georgia Southern tossing 6.2 scoreless frames with a career-best 11 punch outs and became the first freshman hurler since Brooks Jernigan (1998) to record double-digit strikeouts in consecutive games.

The Mocksville, N.C. native, who pitched for the Collegiate National Team over the summer, allowed 28 runs (26 earned) on 50 hits posting a 3.77 ERA. He fanned 79 batters while walking 22 in 62.0 innings. Including the Georgia Southern contest, Whisenhunt also earned victories over Appalachian State, Charlotte, Illinois State, Tulane and UCF. On the season, he worked five-plus innings six times with a career-best seven shutout frames versus the 49ers and fanned six or more in an outing on seven occasions. Whisenhunt was named Collegiate Baseball National Player-of-the-Week (Feb. 22), National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Pitcher-of-the-Month (March 3) and American Athletic Conference Pitcher-of-the-Week (March 15).

Mayhue, the 2021 American co-leader in saves with eight and a preseason all-conference selection, appeared in 34 games posting a 3-1 record. The left-hander allowed 24 runs (17 earned) on 44 hits and struck out 76 batters in 50.0 innings of work. A Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-America selection in 2020, he picked up wins against Cincinnati, Duke and Tulane, while notching saves against Appalachian State, Charlotte, Cincinnati (three times), Duke, Illinois State and Memphis. Mayhue fanned multiple batters in an outing 18 times with a career-best six on three occasions (Duke, North Carolina and UCF). In all, he had at least one punchout in 29 of 34 contests and held opposing hitters to a .228 composite batting average.