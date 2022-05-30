GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina will make its 32nd postseason appearance and sixth in the last seven years after earning the No. 8 National Seed and the top seed in the Greenville Regional in this year’s NCAA Baseball Championships.

Monday’s selection as the overall No. 8 National Seed marks just the second time in school history the Pirates received a top eight national selection following the 2001 club that garnered a No. 7 honor in Baton Rouge. It is also the ninth time in program history that ECU is the top seed in a regional (1999 – Baton Rouge, La., 2000 – Lafayette, La., 2001 – Wilson, N.C., 2004 – Kinston, N.C., 2009 – Greenville, N.C., 2018 – Greenville, N.C., 2019 – Greenville, N.C., 2021 – Greenville, N.C.) and the fourth consecutive year with a Top 16 overall seed with their No. 8 selection this season (No. 12 in 2018, No. 10 in 2019 and No. 13 in 2021).

ECU has qualified for regional competition in 18 of the last 23 seasons (none in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic) and six times during head coach Cliff Godwin’s eight-year tenure after traveling to the Coral Gables (Fla.) Regional in 2015, Charlottesville (Va.) Regional in 2016 and hosting in 2018, 2019 and 2021 in Greenville.

The Pirates (48-18), who will host its fifth regional at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium, will square off against No. 4 Copping State (24-28) in the first round of regional play Friday, June 3 (time to be determined), while No. 2 Virginia (38-17) will face No. 3 Coastal Carolina (36-18-1) at a time to be determined.

Since 2008, the Pirates have faced two of the three clubs competing in the Greenville Regional, most recently Virginia in the 2016 Charlottesville Regional where the Pirates defeated the Cavaliers 8-6 (June 4) advancing to the championship game and eventually winning the regional. In 2008, ECU was the No. 2 seed in the Conway, S.C. Regional meeting Coastal Carolina twice including the championship game on June 1 falling 24-11. Overall, the Pirates are 23-30 vs. the Cavaliers, 5-7 against the Chanticleers and 3-0 versus the Eagle (last played in 1995).

Pirate Coach @cgodwin23 with his reaction to the Pirates gaining the #8 National Seed in the upcoming NCAA baseball tournament. More tonight on @9OYSSports @wnct9 pic.twitter.com/F79ax771y6 — Brian Bailey (@bbaileywnct) May 30, 2022

Of the 64 teams announced Monday, the Pirates own a 7-4 overall record in 2022 against six institutions: Campbell (2-0), Maryland (1-0), Michigan (1-0), North Carolina (1-2), VCU (2-1) and Virginia Tech (0-1).

Tickets for the Greenville Regional are currently on sale via ECUPirates.com through the ECU Athletics Ticket Office for Pirate Club members and season ticket holders only.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, sales will be open for the general public. All-session ticket tickets are available for $90, $72 and $60 depending on seat locations, while tickets for single sessions (games) – priced at $15, $12 and $10 – will go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. if available. Tickets can be purchased online at ECUPirates.com or over the phone by calling (800) DIAL-ECU or (252) 737-4500 during normal business hours from Tuesday through Thursday. The ECU Athletics Ticket Office is closed on Monday, May 30 in observance of Memorial Day.

Each of the 16 regionals features four teams, playing a double-elimination format. The regionals will be played from Friday, June 3 to Monday, June 6 (if necessary). Selection of the eight super regional hosts will be announced on www.NCAA.com/cws, Tuesday, June 7 at approximately 8 a.m. (ET).

The Greenville Regional was paired with the Austin Regional hosted by No, 9 overall seed Texas, which also has No. 2 Louisiana Tech, No. 3 Dallas Baptist and No. 4 Air Force.

The 75th College World Series (CWS) begins play Friday, June 18 at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb.

2022 NCAA GREENVILLE REGIONAL SCHEDULE



*Friday, June 3 (ESPN+)

Game 1 or 2: (4) Coppin State vs. (1) East Carolina (TBD)

Game 1 or 2: (3) Coastal Carolina vs. (2) Virginia (TBD)

* = Game 1 or 2 designations have not been announced yet

Saturday, June 4

Game 3: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2 (TBD)

Game 4: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2 (TBD)



Sunday, June 5

Game 5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G4 (TBD)

Game 6: Winner G4 vs. Winner G5 (TBD)



Monday, June 6

Game 7: Winner G6 vs. Loser G6 (TBD – IF NECESSARY)