GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina graduate outfielder Taylor Edwards has been named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-Mideast Region Third Team according to an announcement by the organization on Thursday.



The awards honor softball student-athletes from the Association’s 10 regions with first, second and third-team selections. NFCA member head coaches from each respective region nominated student-athletes (eight maximum) and voted for the teams. All awarded student-athletes now become eligible for the 2023 NFCA Division I All-America squads.



Edwards becomes the first Pirate to be tabbed to an All-Region NFCA Team since 2014 when Kristi Oshiro and Shelby Johnson were both named to the All-Mideast Region Second Team.



The Los Angeles, California native led the Pirates in multiple offensive statistical categories in her first season with the team including batting average (.365), hits (57), doubles (12), RBI (25), walks drawn (25) and slugging percentage (.564). She also had a team-high 12 games with multiple hits. Edwards’ most impressive offensive outing came on the road against Houston where she went 4-for-4 at the plate with three RBI, including a home run in the Pirates’ 12-8 win.



Edwards and the Pirates concluded the 2023 campaign with a 27-28 overall record, which marked the most wins for the program since the 2014 season.