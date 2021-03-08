ECU enters AAC women’s basketball tourney as No. 6 seed, will play Tuesday

IRVING, TEXAS — With the regular season in the rearview mirror, the sixth-seeded East Carolina women’s basketball team will open the American Athletic Conference Championship against third-seeded Houston on Tuesday night at Dickies Arena in Forth Worth, Texas.



ECU (8-13, 6-10 AAC) finished the season 3-3 in its last six games after snapping a seven-game losing streak. The Pirates earned a first-round bye and will be looking to reach the AAC Championship semifinals for the first time since 2015, the first year ECU played in the conference.

The Pirates have a 1-3 record all-time in the quarterfinals, with two losses to top-seeded UConn and another to second-seed USF while the win came against No. 4 seed Temple. After losing to Temple in the opening round in 2020, ECU will be trying to avoid losing its first game in consecutive tournaments for the first time since 2004 and 2005.

2021 Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship

March 8-11, 2021

Dickies Arena

Fort Worth, Texas



First Round – Monday, March 8

No. 9 Wichita State vs. No. 8 Tulsa – 2:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

No. 10 Memphis vs. No. 7 Cincinnati – 5:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

Quarterfinals – Tuesday, March 9

No. 5 Temple vs. No. 4 Tulane – Noon ET/ 11 a.m. CT (ESPN+)

8/9 winner vs. No. 1 USF – 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

7/10 winner vs. No. 2 UCF – 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

No. 6 East Carolina vs. No. 3 Houston – 10 p.m. ET/ 9 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

Semifinals – Wednesday, March 10

Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner – 5:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner – 8:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

Final – Monday, March 11

Semifinal winners – 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT (ESPNU)