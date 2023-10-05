GREENVILLE, N.C. — East Carolina closes out its four-match homestand hosting a pair of American Athletic Conference West Division opponents in Tulane and North Texas.

The Pirates and Green Wave do battle Friday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m. inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum before the Mean Green come calling Sunday at Noon.

Both matches will stream live via ESPN+ with a combination of Brittany Hoyt, Evan Budrovich and Patrick Johnson on the call.

ECU split a league set with Florida Atlantic last weekend, sweeping the Owls Friday before dropping a four-set decision the next day. The Pirates (12-4, 3-2 AAC) are alone in second place in the AAC East Division, just a match back of South Florida. East Carolina looks to improve its form at home, having posted a 3-3 record in Greenville while producing a 9-1 mark in neutral and true road matches.