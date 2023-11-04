BUIES CREEK, N.C. – East Carolina’s women’s swimming team improved to 6-0 on the season after defeating Campbell 155-101 Friday afternoon.

The Pirates had three multiple winners, won 10 individual events as well as the 400-yard medley relay (3:50.06).



“Today we learned a little about racing on the road,” head coach Matthew Jabs said. “We’ve been home all semester, so this was a learning experience for our younger swimmers. Glad we got the win but will need to be better as we travel more this season.”



Danielle McCarthy won her first collegiate event with a time of 10:35.13 in the 1,000 free. Emilee Hamblin won the 200 free (1:55.65), while Carlie Clements took first in the 100 free (52.61) and Elena Dinehart won the 500 free (5:10.81).



Brynna Wolfe swept the 100 and 200 backstroke events with times of 56.71 and 2:04.35. Kaylee Hamblin won both the 100 (1:03.15) and 200 (2:18.07) breaststrokes, while Sara Kalawska took first in the 100 (57.75) and 200 (2:06.78) butterfly.



ECU returns to action Nov. 16-18 when it participates in the WVU Invitational in Morgantown, West Virginia.