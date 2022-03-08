BLACKSBURG, Va. – Jack Hurley collected a pair of hits and drove in two, while three other Virginia Tech players added two base knocks each lifting the Hokies to a 7-2 win over East Carolina Tuesday afternoon at English Field inside Atlantic Union Bank Park. With the win, the Hokies improve to 10-1 while the Pirates fall to 6-6.

Virginia Tech scored three runs on four hits in the third inning for a 3-0 lead. Sam Tackett drew a leadoff walk and took second on Nick Biddison’s single back up the middle. After Gavin Cross reached on a fielder’s choice to put runners on the corners, Cross swiped second and Tackett scored on Tanner Schobel’s base hit to left center for the game’s first run. Eduardo Malinowski followed with an RBI single through the left side putting runners at first and second before ECU went to the bullpen. Hurley singled through the right side off Spivey accounting for the third run of the frame.

Henry Weycker (2-0) earned the win in relief despite allowing two runs (both earned) on three hits with three strikeouts in 2.2 innings. Jonah Hurney picked up his first save of the season surrendering one hit an striking out four in 1.1 innings. Starter Ryan Kennedy tossed three shutout frames giving up a pair of hits and fanning two. Graham Firoved (0.2 IP, 2 Hs, 1 K) and Sean Fisher (1.2 IP, 1 BB, 2 Ks) also pitched in relief for Virginia Tech.

Nick Logusch (0-2) suffered the loss after allowing three runs (all earned) on four hits with a walk and two strikeouts in 2.1 innings. Spivey allowed his first run season (earned) on three hits with three punchouts in 2.2 frames. ECU also got outings from Ben Terwilliger (0.1 IP, 1 R), Garrett Saylor (2.0 IP, 2 Rs, 5 Ks) and C.J. Mayhue (0.2 IP, 2 Ks).

The Hokies added a run in the fifth extending their lead to 4-0. Schobel singled to left with one out, took second on Malinowski’s ground out and moved to third on a stolen base. Hurly punched an 0-2 offering from Spivey through the right side plating Schobel.

ECU finally got on the board in the top of the sixth scoring a pair of runs and cutting the lead in half, 4-2. With two away, Bryson Worrell reached on a bunt single to third which was followed by Lane Hoover’s double do the left-field line. After a Hokie pitching change that brought Firoved in, Jacob Jenkins-Cowart greeted him with a single to center on the second pitch he saw easily pushing across Worrell and Hoover.

Virginia Tech responded with a run in the sixth on Cross’ single and two more in the eighth thanks to Carson DeMartini’s two-run homer to right field capping the scoring at 7-2.

Jenkins-Cowart, Alec Makarewicz and Worrell each added two hits on the night with Jenkins-Cowart extending his current hit streak to six games. Zach Agnos and Hoover also tallied base knocks on the day which gave the Pirates eight for the contest.

ECU returns to action Wednesday, March 9 when it travels to Radford wrapping up the two-day midweek trip to the state of Virginia. First pitch is slated for 3 p.m. (EST) and can be heard on 94.3 The Game and the Varsity Network App.