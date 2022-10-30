HOUSTON, T.X. – The nationally-ranked Houston volleyball team extended its winning streak to 13 and remained undefeated in the American Athletic Conference with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-12) victory over East Carolina Sunday afternoon at the Fertitta Center.

Angeles Alderete led ECU (8-16, 3-9 AAC) with eight kills and picked up three digs while Kenzie Beckham paced the defensive efforts with six digs. Abbie Jackson and Isabel Theut put down 16 kills apiece for a Cougar (20-12, 12-0 AAC) offense that hit .380 and limited the Pirates to .145 efficiency.

East Carolina held close in set one, using an Alderete kill to stay within 18-17, but Houston ended the frame on a 7-0 run. The Cougars pulled away late in the second stanza before sealing the match with a comfortable set-three win.

Up Next: ECU returns home for two league matches next weekend, welcoming Wichita State (Nov. 4) and Tulsa (Nov. 6) to Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum.