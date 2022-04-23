KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – East Carolina could not find the win column Saturday in Knoxville, falling to UNC Greensboro and No. 14 Tennessee inside Sherri Parker Lee Stadium as part of the Lady Vol Challenge.

Team Records:

East Carolina: 19-27

UNCG: 32-12

Tennessee: 31-13

Game One: UNC Greensboro 8, East Carolina 5

The Pirates were unable to make an early lead stand as two home runs helped propel the Spartans to the tournament-opening win.

Greenville native Makenna Matthjis rapped out three hits while Samantha Lagrama drove in a quartet of runs for the victorious UNCG side. Taudrea Sinnie and Logyn Estes tallied two hits each to go along with a four-RBI performance out of Sophie Wools.

Alex Rodriguez (1-0) earned the win in the circle, tossing 2.2 scoreless innings. Morgan Scott retired the final East Carolina batter to earn her second save of the season. Logyn Estes (5-7) was tagged with the loss after surrendering four runs on seven hits in 3.2 innings of work. She walked one and struck out four.

With two away and the bases loaded in the top of the first, Wools drove a 1-1 offering over the wall in center for a grand slam, giving ECU an early 4-0 advantage. Lagrama answered Wools’ blast with a three-run shot in the second before Jordan Gontram notched an RBI single in the next inning to knot the score at four.

Estes ripped a one-out triple into center field in the top of the fourth and scored on a Bailey Ledvina groundout to boost the Pirates back in front by a run, but UNCG plated four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the lead for good.

East Carolina was able to get the tying run to the plate in the top of the seventh. However, Scott struck out Wools to end the contest.

Game Two: No. 14 Tennessee 8, East Carolina 0 (Five Innings)

Ashley Rogers (6-5) threw the 13th perfect game in Tennessee softball history to lead the Lady Vols to the five-inning win over the Pirates.

The 2021 Second Team All-America selection retired all 15 batters she faced and struck out 12, using 60 pitches to complete the job. Addy Bullis (3-3) was charged with the loss, allowing seven runs (six earned) on eight hits in three innings pitched.

Ivy Davis went 2-for-2 with a run scored and three RBI for Tennessee. Ashley Morgan also drove in two runs.

After plating an unearned run in the bottom of the first, the Lady Vols added two more off a two-run home run by Davis. Tennessee scored in four of the five innings on the way to the victory.

Looking Ahead

East Carolina faces off against UNCG (10:30 a.m.) and Tennessee (12:30 p.m.) once more on Sunday to complete the weekend.