GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina softball team fell 12-2 to Maryland in the final game of the Pirate Invitational on Sunday afternoon at Max R. Joyner Stadium.



The Pirates (16-5) finish the weekend 4-2 with both losses coming to the Terrapins. ECU tallied five hits on the day but Maryland’s offense was on fire for most of the afternoon as the Terrapins recorded seven hits including three home runs.



Maryland drew two walks and recorded two hits in the opening inning to jump out to a quick 4-0 lead over the Pirates. ECU would struggle to generate any offense in the team’s first seven at bats, only getting a runner on base via a walk.



The Terrapins would tack on two more runs to widen their lead to 6-0 after a two-run homer from Mackense Grieco in the top of the third inning. ECU would get two runs on the board after Logan Sutton hit a two RBI double into center field to score Jocelyn Alonso and Taylor Edwards , making the score 6-2.



Maryland would add three more runs in the top of the sixth and seventh innings to make the game 12-2 and put the game out of reach.



Jordan Hatch (7-3) gave up six earned runs in three innings while Courtney Wyche (7-3) tossed seven strikeouts in six innings of action.



Up Next

The Pirates welcome Norfolk State and Massachusetts to Max R. Joyner Stadium next weekend for the Purple-Gold Invitational.