GREENVILLE, N.C. – Fanatics and OneTeam have partnered with the East Carolina Pirates for an opportunity that will allow student-athletes to earn compensation from combining official university trademarks with their name, image and likeness (NIL) starting Friday, Oct. 14.

Athletes will have the opportunity to have personalized t-shirts and hoodies with their name and number sold through the Pirate Sport shop and Fanatics.com. This marks the inaugural launch of the Fanatics NIL tee and fleece program reserved for select partner institutions around the country.

Fall sports consisting of women’s soccer and women’s volleyball will jumpstart the program, while winter and spring sports such as men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and softball will all be onboarded in a phased approach throughout the year.

Fanatics, the global leader in licensed sports merchandise, is building the leading global digital sports platform – featuring the largest selection of officially licensed fan merchandise – to create interactive, lasting fan experiences that also helps partners establish better direct-to-consumer relationships in today’s highly competitive world.

OneTeam Partners is a global sports company specializing in unleashing the collective power of world-class athletes through group licensing. OneTeam Partners represents a range of commercial business interests on behalf of the athletes of the NFLPA, MLBPA, MLSPA, U.S. Women’s National Team PA, WNBPA, NWSLPA, U.S. Rugby PA, as well as those of thousands of college athletes.