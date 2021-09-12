ECU finishes 11th at Rod Myers Invitational

DURHAM, N.C. – The East Carolina men’s golf team finished in 11th place with a 54-hole total of 29-over-par 893 in the Rod Myers Invitational at the Duke Golf Club. The Pirates carded a final round of 14-over 302 on Sunday.

“I saw a lot of positives this week,” Pirate head coach Kevin Williams said. “I like the way this team fights, but we have to execute better and be more consistent on stringing good holes together.”

Stephen Carroll led the Pirates in both the final round and tournament as he posted a 2-over 74 on Sunday to finish tied forth 29th-place at 4-over 220. A.J. Beechler carded a 4-over 76 to finish tied for 34th-place at 5-over 221.

Beechler posted the Pirates’ lowest individual round, shooting 2-under 70 in round one. Carroll’s second round 72 was the only other score of par or better by an ECU player during the event.

Chris Sperrazza, playing as an individual, was the third Pirate to finish in the top 50 after shooting a third-round total of 3-over 75 to finish a 9-over 225, tied for 50th. Jake Calamaro finished one stroke behind his team at 10-over 226 with freshman Tyler DeChellis firing a two-day total of 14-over 230 and Jack Massei posting a 24-over 240.

East Carolina returns to action in eight days at the Battle at Briar Creek, which runs Sept. 20-21 at the Briar Creek Golf Club on John’s Island, S.C. The Pirates then play in the Old Town Club Collegiate Invitational, Sept. 27-28, in Winston-Salem to close out the month.