KANNAPOLIS, N.C. – East Carolina posted an even-round par score of 284 to finish 12th at the Irish Creek Intercollegiate Sunday afternoon. The Pirates shot a two-day score of 891 (291-286-284) finishing nine-over par at The Club at Irish Creek.

“We didn’t play well this weekend, but I continue to be encouraged the attitude and determination from our team,” head coach Kevin Williams said. “We made way too many bogeys on the golf course that played unusually easy this weekend.”

Graduate senior Nicolas Brown was the Pirates top scorer after carding a final round four-under par 67 claiming a share of 15th. Brown posted a season-best score of 210 (3-under/73-70-67) which included 17 total birdies.

Senior A.J. Beechler posted a final round 73 (2-over) for a tournament score of 214 (1-over/69-72-73) for a share of 31st. Fellow upperclassman, graduate senior Stephen Carroll, shot an even-par 71 Sunday finishing tied for 59th with a score of 218 (5-over/72-75-71), while freshman Carter Busse (9-over/77-72-73) and freshman Tyler DeChellis (10-over/77-72-74) finished tied for 72nd and 74th with scores of 222 and 223.

Playing as an individual, senior Jack Massei carded a one-under 213 (71-72-70) which included a one-under 70 during third round action to finish tied for 28th.

The Pirates return to action on Monday, April 11 when they participate in the Lewis Chitengwa Invitational. The two-day, 54-hole event will be held at the Birdwood Golf Course in Charlottesville, Va.