CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Senior A.J. Beechler shot a one-under par 212 claiming a share of 21st place at the 2022 Lewis Chitengwa Memorial. The two-day, 54-hole event was being held at the par-71, 7,058-yard Birdwood Golf Course.



After posting an even-par 142 during first day action on Monday, which consisted of nine birdies and an eagle, he shot a final round 70 (1-under) with three birdies, two bogeys and 13 pars. Beechler ranked among the tournament leaders in par-3 scoring (3.07/1-over), par-5 scoring (4.58/5-under), eagles (1) and total birdies (12).



The Pirates finished 12th in the event with a tournament score of 870 (284-287-299). Host Virginia took team honors with a 15-under par 837 finishing one shot ahead of No. 20 Tennessee (838/14 under). Rounding out the top five were No. 39 North Florida (841/11-under), No. 26 Charlotte (842/10-under) and Kentucky (8448-under).



“Back to back disappointing performances,” ECU Head Coach Kevin Williams said. “We show some real signs of improvement but are not able to sustain the play at that higher level over the course of 54 holes. We have one shot at making NCAA regionals and it will take sustaining a higher level of play and competitiveness for all 54 holes to win the AAC Championship!”



Graduate senior Nick Brown posted a 5-over pat 218 with rounds of 68, 75 and 75 to finish tied for 40th. He finished among the leaders in par-5 scoring with a 4.67 average (4-under) and eagles with one. Fellow graduate senior Stephen Carroll finished tied for 51st with a score of 220 (75-68-77), while freshman Carter Busse posted a 221 (6-over) for a share of 57th followed by senior Jack Massei with a score of 234 (21-over) for 77th.



Playing as an individual for the Pirates was freshman Tyler DeChellis posting a 12-over par 225 for 68th place.



ECU returns to action on Friday, April 22 when it participates in The American Championships. The three-day, 54-hole event will be played at Southern Hills Plantation in Brooksville, Fla.