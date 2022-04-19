PINEHURST, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s golf team wrapped up its 2021-22 campaign with an eighth-place finish at the American Athletic Conference Women’s Golf Championship.

The three-day, 54-hole event was contested at the par-72, 6,290-yard Pinehurst No. 6.

The Pirates posted a 58-over 922 (304-311-307) while Tulane won the event by shooting a 28-over 892 (308-289-295). Houston (292-295-310=897) and UCF (297-296-305=898) claimed second and third respectively.

Senior Kathryn Carson was the top Pirate finisher, ending the event in a tie for seventh place with a 73-73-78=224 showing. It was her fourth top-10 result of the season. Additionally, Julie Boysen Hillestad came in 25th by shooting 79-78-74=231.

Carson ranked in the top seven in both par three (+2) and par-five scoring (-4) while Oda Sofie Kilsti slotted second among all golfers with 39 pars made. Carson also turned in seven birdies during the tournament.