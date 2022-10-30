GREENSBORO, N.C. – East Carolina posted a final round score of 208 (2-under) and closed out the fall portion of its schedule with a fifth-place finish (868/4-over) at the Grandover Collegiate. The two-day, 54-hole event was being held at the par-72, 6,800-yard Grandover Resort & Conference Center.

“We feel like we have the pieces to put together a pretty competitive team,” ECU Head Coach Kevin Williams said. “Just only did it once in five events this fall (River Run Collegiate). We continue to fight hard and work hard, but we just have to stay patient. I am looking forward to getting some work done this off-season to become more consistent in the spring.”

Graduate student Nicolas Brown led the Pirates with a 3-under par 213 (73-71-69) for a share of 13th. Brown finished the event with a 3-under 69 posting six birdies, one bogey, one double-bogey and 10 pars. Freshman Lucas Augustsson claimed a share of 15th with a score of 215 (1-under) that consisted of rounds of 73, 73 and 69. He tallied seven birdies, two bogies, one double-bogey and eight pars in the final round.

Sophomore Carter Busse finished tied for 27th with a score of 219 (3-over) posting rounds of 74, 60 and 76, while freshman Philip Linberg Bondestand claimed a share of 39th (221/5-over) after rounds of 74, 75 and 72. Rounding out the Pirates roster was graduate student Stuart Fuller, who finished tied for 84th (230/14-over). Playing as an individual for the Pirates was sophomore Tyler DeChellis, who shot rounds of 77, 73 and 77 for an 11-over par 227.

Host UNCG claimed team honors after shooting rounds of 275, 274 and 277 for a 38-under par 826 and finished 22 shots ahead of Elon (848/16-under). Rounding out the top five were Davidson College (850/14-under), Harvard (867/3-over) and East Carolina.

The Pirates will return to action in the spring when it participates in the Wexford Intercollegiate. The event will be held at the Wexford Plantation in Hilton Head, S.C. and played on Feb. 20 and 21st starting at 8 a.m. (EST).