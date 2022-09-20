DAVIDSON, N.C. – The East Carolina men’s golf team earned a second-place finish after posting a 3-over par 291 score Tuesday at the River Run Collegiate. The two-day, 54-hole event was being held at the par 72, 7,317-yard River Run Country Club.



“Proud of how we played this week,” head coach Kevin Williams said. “This is the team we have been seeing in practice and qualifying. Winning golf tournaments is hard and we congratulate Davidson on an unbelievable final round on a tough golf course to win their home tournament. We look forward to getting ready the next two weeks to compete at home”



Leading the way for the Pirates were graduate student Stuart Fuller (217/t11) and freshman Lucas Augustsson (218/t15) who both posted top 15 finishes. Fuller (75-70-72) finished with nine birdies, six bogeys, a double bogey and 37 pars. He ranked among the tournament leaders in par 3 scoring (t1st/2.75), par 4 scoring (t13/4.07) and total pars (t8th).



In his second collegiate event, Augustsson (77-68-73) tallied 14 birdies to go along with 10 bogeys, a double and triple bogey as well as 28 pars. He finished the leaders in total birdies (t1st/14), par 3 scoring (t3rd/2.83) and par 4 scoring (t14/4.10).



Fellow freshman Philip Linberg Bondestad (74-71-75) claimed a share of 27th after posting eight birdies, 10 bogeys, one double bogey, 34 pars and an eagle which came on the par 4, 457-yard ninth hole during second round action. He tied for 13th in par 4 scoring (4.07) and averaged 4.75 shots on the par 5s (t25).



Rounding out the roster were sophomore Carter Busse and graduate student Nicolas Brown who both finished tied for 32nd with scores of 221 (5-over). Busse (73-74-74) led the field in par 5 scoring shooting 8-under (4.33) and tallied 10 total birdies, 13 bogeys, one double bogey and 30 pars. Brown (74-75-72) had eight birdies, 10 bogeys, one double, 34 pars and finished tied for 10th in par 5 scoring (4.67/4-under).



Davidson (867) won the team event after firing an 11-under par 277 on Tuesday for a three-shot win over the Pirates. Dayton (875), Radford (878) and Appalachian State (879) rounded out the top five.



The Pirates return to action on Monday, Oct. 3 when they play host to the Ironwood Collegiate Classic at Ironwood Golf Club.