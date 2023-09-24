GREENVILLE, S.C. – The East Carolina women’s golf team finished seventh to conclude its weekend at the Lady Paladin Invitational as the Pirates shot 20-over par 884 through 54 holes of play. The tournament was held at the par-72, 6,262-yard Furman University Golf Course in Greenville, S.C.



Graduate student Oda Sofie Kilsti competed as an individual to tie for 17th with a final scorecard of 2-over par 218 and shot 3-under par 69 in the first round of play on Friday. Sophomore Danielle Modder carded a 5-over par 221 to lead the Pirates’ five including shooting 1-under par 71 in the final round to move up 15 spots on the leaderboard.



“Made some mistakes early in the week but fought hard to the finish,” assistant coach Kathryn Carson said. “Really proud of the grit and determination from the entire team to move up the leaderboard in the final round.”



Freshmen Nicole Nash and Ella Stalvey both vaulted up the standings in the final round, moving up 22 and 13 spots respectively to tie for 30th (6-over par 222). Junior Marta Perez carded a final score of 11-over par 227 (t-61) and junior Zoe Allaux shot 12-over par 228 to tie for 65th.



Furman and Augusta shot five-under-par 859 to earn co-champion honors followed by Western Kentucky (862), North Florida (871) and James Madison (875).



Up Next

ECU will travel to Virginia Beach to compete in the Evie Odom Invitational at the Princess Anne Country Club Oct. 6-8.