ECU finishes seventh at Palmetto Intercollegiate

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. – Senior Dorthea Forbrigd posted a 7-over par 223 finishing tied for sixth at the 2021 Palmetto Intercollegiate Monday. The two-day, 54-hole event was being played at the par-72, 6,021-yardTurle Point Golf Course.

Forbrigd, who led the event when play was suspended Sunday due to darkness, closed out her round with a 79 posting scoring a pair of birdies for a front nine 39 and a back nine of 40. She opened the event with a one-under 71, which consisted of four birdies and 11 pars. In round two, she shot a one-over 73 also with four birdies and nine pars. The Oslo, Norway native recorded her 15th career Top 10 finish.

“Yesterday we played in as tough of conditions we’ve seen this year,” said second-year head coach CC Buford. “Our girls grinded out 36 holes and we were right within striking distance of Wake Forest. Today we didn’t finish the way we needed to as a team – but saw a lot of positives over the weekend to build upon moving forward.

“Dorthea played her tail off and we are so proud of the heart and fight she played with to grind out a Top 10 finish, against some of the best players in college golf. Through it all, we are grateful to be out competing again after a year away from tournaments. This was a good first test for us playing against some of the best teams in our region. If we can learn from where we fell short this week, we will be in position to get back in contention when we tee it up again and break through.”

The Pirates posted, who were sitting in second after 36 holes, posted rounds of 300, 303 and 315 for a seventh place finish (out or 11 teams). Wake Forest won the event with a 10-over par 874, followed by Virginia 902 (38-over) and defending national champion Duke at 903 (39-over).

Transfer Michelle Forsland claimed a share of 20th finishing with a 12-over par 228. The Kolbotn, Norway product recorded nine birdies in two days to go along with 28 pars in her Pirate debut. She opened the event with a two-over 74 and a four-over 76.

Fellow Transfer Julie Boysen Hillestad claimed a Top 25 placement with a 14-over score of 230. The Norway native had four birdies and on Monday eagled the par-5 489-yard par 5 for a six-over 76. In 245 (all, she had 35 total birdies tying for 10th among all participants. Sophomore Oda Sofie Kilsti finished tied for 50th with a 243 (27-over par) and senior Kathryn Carson closed out the event in 54th place with a score of 254 (29-over). Playing as an individual, was sophomore Caroline Hermes with a score of 255 (39-over par).

The Pirates will return to action on Monday, March 8 when they participate in the River Landing Classic in Wallace, N.C.