Tournament: General Hackler Championship

Location: Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club (par-72, 7,233-yards)

ECU Finish: t11th of 15 teams (294-290-290=874/ 1–over par)

Top ECU Individual: Stephen Carroll (71-75-71=217/1over par)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Graduate senior Stephen Carroll carded a 1-over par 217 finishing tied for 32nd at the General Hackler Championships Monday evening. Carroll posted a two-day, 54-hole score that consisted of rounds of 71, 75 and 71.

The Pirates finished tied for 11th out of 15 teams with a score of 874 (294-290-290) 14 strokes out of fifth place. No. 18 Auburn won the event with a 25-under par 839, followed by No. 38 South Carolina (842) and No. 35 East Tennessee State (846). Rounding out the top 5 were No. 2 Oklahoma State (849) and No, 47 Virginia (860).

“Real proud of how we competed this week against a very strong field,” head coach Kevin Williams said. “We are getting better and it’s good to see the growth of this team as the spring has progressed,”

Carroll finished among the tournament leaders in par-5 scoring (-5 under) after posting nine birdies and 10 bogies to go along with 35 birdies, Cater Busse claimed a share of 45th after his score of 219 (3-over par) and Nic Brown finished tied for 48th at 220 (4-over par).

Rounding out the Pirates roster were AJ Beechler (223/ 7-over) and Tyler DeChillis (228/ 12-over) for a tie of 58th and 72nd. Beechler stood among the tournament leaders in par-3 scoring (1-under), while DeChillis (40) and Busse (37) were among the tournament leaders in total pars.

ECU returns to action on Monday, March 21 when it hosts the ECU Intercollegiate at Brook Valley Country Club, The two-day, 54-hole event begins at 8 a.m. (ET).