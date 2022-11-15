GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With just two weeks left in the regular season, it’s time to check out the latest bowl projections for the East Carolina University football team.

The Pirates are bowl eligible for the second straight season. ECU is 6-4 overall and 3-3 in American Athletic Conference play this season. They’re set to wrap up their home slate against Houston on Saturday, with kickoff scheduled for 2 p.m. at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The Pirates will wrap up the regular season at Temple on Nov. 26 at 1 p.m.

Here are the most recent projections from college football analysts.

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has ECU playing Marshall in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 27.

Yahoo Sports has ECU facing Wake Forest in the Military Bowl on Dec. 28. Athlon Sports is also projecting a Military Bowl appearance for the Pirates, but with Louisville as the opponent.

Action Network is projecting a Fenway Bowl matchup between ECU and Louisville on Dec. 17.

Sporting News has ECU playing Middle Tennessee State in the Frisco Bowl on Dec. 17.

ECU earned a spot in the Military Bowl last season, but that game was canceled due to COVID-19. ECU’s most recent bowl game appearance prior to that was the Birmingham Bowl at the end of the 2014 season. In that game, Florida defeated ECU 28-20.

ECU’s most recent bowl win was a 37-20 win over Ohio in the 2013 Beef ‘O’ Brady’s Bowl.

ECU’s overall bowl record is 9-11.