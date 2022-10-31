GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With its win at BYU last weekend, the East Carolina University football team is bowl eligible for the second straight season.

So where could ECU end up playing in the postseason? The Pirates still have a bye week and three games left on their regular season schedule, so things are far from set in stone. Here’s a look at the current bowl game possibilities for the Pirates, based on the most recent projections from college football analysts.

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports is projecting an Independence Bowl matchup between ECU and Army (3-4).

Yahoo Sports is also projecting an Independence Bowl appearance for the Pirates. Yahoo has the Pirates taking on Liberty in that game.

Action Network is projecting an ECU-Pittsburgh matchup in the Military Bowl. Athlon Sports is also projecting ECU-Pittsburgh in the Military Bowl.

Sporting News has ECU taking on Middle Tennessee State in the Boca Raton Bowl.

ECU earned a spot in the Military Bowl last season, but that game was canceled due to COVID-19. ECU’s most recent bowl game appearance prior to that was the Birmingham Bowl at the end of the 2014 season. In that game, Florida defeated ECU 28-20. ECU’s most recent bowl win was a 37-20 win over Ohio in the 2013 Beef ‘O’ Brady’s Bowl.

ECU’s overall bowl record is 9-11.