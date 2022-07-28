IRVING, Texas – Entering its ninth season in the American Athletic Conference, East Carolina football has been tabbed to finish sixth in the 2022 AAC Preseason Media Poll as voted on by members of the media the league announced Thursday.

The Pirates picked up a total of 157 points finishing ahead of Tulane in the overall preseason poll. Houston received seven of a possible 24 first-place votes for 243 points in the poll, while Cincinnati was second at 242 points, despite the Bearcats’ receiving 10 first-place votes. UCF had seven first-place votes and was third with 225 points.

The eighth American Athletic Conference Football Championship will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the home site of the highest seeded team.

Under the direction of fourth-year head coach Mike Houston, ECU returns 14 of 22 positional starters (seven offense, seven defense) and one on special teams. The Pirates also welcome back 50 lettermen from last year’s squad (21 offense, 27 defense, two specialists). A year ago, ECU turned in a 7-5 overall record, a 5-3 mark in The American and won five of its last six games for a share of third place in the conference.

ECU will open the 2022 season at home against NC State on Saturday, Sept. 3 with a 12 noon (ET) scheduled kickoff that will be televised on ESPN. For the first time in program history, the Pirates will play their first four games of the year at Bagwell Field inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium before hitting the road on Saturday, Oct. 1 to square off against South Florida.

Season and single-game tickets for all home contests are available with packages starting as low as $125.

Chairback seats for the home-opener against NC State on Sept. 3 are priced at $75 and Lower and Upper Sideline are $70. Tickets for the Old Dominion (Sept. 10) and Campbell (Sept. 17) games range from $20 to $40 depending on location, while home American Athletic Conference matchups against Navy (Sept. 24), Memphis (Oct. 15), UCF (Oct. 22) and Houston (Nov. 19) are priced at $35 to $55.

Pirate fans can also buy tickets to all five of ECU’s road games.

Purchases can be made by calling the ECU Athletics Ticket Office at (252) 737-4500, through the Online Ticket Center, or by visiting its Minges Coliseum Box Office location. For all the latest information on ECU Athletics, follow us on Twitter (@ECUAthletics).

2022 AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE PRESEASON FOOTBALL MEDIA POLL

Team (1st Place Votes) – Points

1. Houston (7) – 243

2. Cincinnati (10) – 242

3. UCF (7) – 225

4. SMU – 187

5. Memphis – 162

6. East Carolina – 157

7. Tulane – 115

8. Tulsa – 93

9. South Florida – 71

10. Navy – 61

11. Temple – 28

first-place votes in parentheses