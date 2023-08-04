GREENVILLE, N.C. — Following a pair of introductory workouts in shorts and helmets, East Carolina progressed to the second phase of fall camp donning shoulder pads for the first time as the Pirates completed their third session on Hight Field inside the Cliff Moore Practice Complex Friday morning.



With temperatures in the upper-70’s under cloudy skies with intermittent rain throughout the morning, fifth-year head coach Mike Houston guided the Pirates through a two-hour practice that featured the season’s first contact in all three phases of the game.



After their customary group sessions on the field, the Pirates wrapped up the workout by conducting a 30-minute team-on-team segment that began with one’s versus one’s, then the second and third teams going against one another.

Of the Pirates’ 10 positional starters, four special teams’ members and 36 returning lettermen, several players have earned preseason recognition from a variety of media outlets and have been added to watch lists:

ECU will return to action Saturday and Monday mornings for another pair of sessions in shoulder pads leading up to its first practice in full pads on Tuesday, August 8.