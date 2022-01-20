ECU football team adds Georgia grad transfer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina football picked up a new addition to its team through the NCAA transfer portal.

On Twitter Thursday afternoon, HTC247 tweeted, “BREAKING: East Carolina has landed a commitment from Georgia grad transfer WR Jaylen Johnson.” The news is nothing but good as the Pirates have some spots to fill on offense, particularly at wide receiver after Tyler Snead announced he will be turning pro.

Johnson is a 6-foot-2, 193-pound wide receiver. He will enroll at ECU this semester, participate in spring practice and will have two years of eligibility remaining. Johnson received his degree in communications in the fall of 2021.

Johnson participated in 14 of 15 games this past season for the Bulldogs, including the national championship victory over Alabama. He began his career at Georgia as a walk-on, before he was promoted to a key special teams role and backup receiver. Johnson has five career catches for a total of 49 yards.

He played 146 offensive snaps this past season for Georgia, as well as double-digit snaps at wide receiver in the first six games. He also took part in 117 special teams snaps, in addition to being the second-highest graded player for the Bulldogs according to Per Football Focus.

The Duluth, Ga., native was an under-the-radar prospect out of Peachtree High School before he received the chance to be a preferred walk-on at the University of Georgia. He redshirted his first season in 2018 before he participated in three games in 2019 as he worked his way up the depth chart.

During the 2020 season, Johnson saw action in 10 games as a reserve receiver and had two catches. This past season, he finished with three catches equating to 29 yards in 14 games, including a 21-yard catch in the season opener against Clemson.