ECU football team inks 16 on National Signing Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. — East Carolina football coach Mike Houston announced the signing of 16 players on National Signing Day.

Houston held a 1 p.m. press conference where he discussed the signed players with members of the media. That video will be available to watch later in the day.

Go to ECUPirates.com to learn more about the athletes.

Signee Pos. Ht./ Wt. Class Hometown Previous School Jayden Chalmers * DB 6-0/ 170 Fr. Sanford, N.C. Fork Union Military Canaan Clark OL 6-6/ 310 Fr. Cumming, Ga. Forsyth Central HS Jacob Coleman TE 6-4/ 215 Fr. Chesterfield, Va. Matoaca HS Avery Durham DL 6-7/ 305 Fr. Yadkinville, N.C. Forbush HS D.J. Ford * DB 6-3/ 215 Gr. Ashland, Ala. North Carolina Ryan Jones * TE 6-2/ 231 Jr. Charlotte, N.C. Oklahoma Troy Lewis WR 6-3/ 195 Fr. Chesterfield, Va. Matoaca HS T.J. Lockley WR 6-0/ 175 Fr. Daytona Beach, Fla. Mainland HS Laith Marjan PK/P 6-3/ 194 Fr. Cary, N.C. Enloe HS Joseph McKay RB 6-0/ 216 Fr. Phenix City, Ala. Central HS Kingston McKinstry DB 6-1/ 190 So. Grove City, Ohio Iowa Central CC Richard Pearce * OL 6-3/ 305 Fr. Hueytown, Ala. Hueytown HS Walter Simmons III * QB 6-2/ 180 Fr. Orange Park, Fla. Oakleaf HS Jacoby Simpson * ILB 6-0/ 225 So. Houston, Texas Cisco CC Cruz Temple * DB 5-11/ 205 Fr. Abbeville, S.C. Abbeville HS Julius Wood DB 6-2/ 196 So. Columbus, Ohio Blinn CC

*early enrollee (January, 2021)