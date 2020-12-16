ECU football team inks 16 on National Signing Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. — East Carolina football coach Mike Houston announced the signing of 16 players on National Signing Day.
Houston held a 1 p.m. press conference where he discussed the signed players with members of the media. That video will be available to watch later in the day.
|Signee
|Pos.
|Ht./ Wt.
|Class
|Hometown
|Previous School
|Jayden Chalmers *
|DB
|6-0/ 170
|Fr.
|Sanford, N.C.
|Fork Union Military
|Canaan Clark
|OL
|6-6/ 310
|Fr.
|Cumming, Ga.
|Forsyth Central HS
|Jacob Coleman
|TE
|6-4/ 215
|Fr.
|Chesterfield, Va.
|Matoaca HS
|Avery Durham
|DL
|6-7/ 305
|Fr.
|Yadkinville, N.C.
|Forbush HS
|D.J. Ford *
|DB
|6-3/ 215
|Gr.
|Ashland, Ala.
|North Carolina
|Ryan Jones *
|TE
|6-2/ 231
|Jr.
|Charlotte, N.C.
|Oklahoma
|Troy Lewis
|WR
|6-3/ 195
|Fr.
|Chesterfield, Va.
|Matoaca HS
|T.J. Lockley
|WR
|6-0/ 175
|Fr.
|Daytona Beach, Fla.
|Mainland HS
|Laith Marjan
|PK/P
|6-3/ 194
|Fr.
|Cary, N.C.
|Enloe HS
|Joseph McKay
|RB
|6-0/ 216
|Fr.
|Phenix City, Ala.
|Central HS
|Kingston McKinstry
|DB
|6-1/ 190
|So.
|Grove City, Ohio
|Iowa Central CC
|Richard Pearce *
|OL
|6-3/ 305
|Fr.
|Hueytown, Ala.
|Hueytown HS
|Walter Simmons III *
|QB
|6-2/ 180
|Fr.
|Orange Park, Fla.
|Oakleaf HS
|Jacoby Simpson *
|ILB
|6-0/ 225
|So.
|Houston, Texas
|Cisco CC
|Cruz Temple *
|DB
|5-11/ 205
|Fr.
|Abbeville, S.C.
|Abbeville HS
|Julius Wood
|DB
|6-2/ 196
|So.
|Columbus, Ohio
|Blinn CC
*early enrollee (January, 2021)