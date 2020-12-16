ECU football team inks 16 on National Signing Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. — East Carolina football coach Mike Houston announced the signing of 16 players on National Signing Day.

Houston held a 1 p.m. press conference where he discussed the signed players with members of the media. That video will be available to watch later in the day.

Go to ECUPirates.com to learn more about the athletes.

SigneePos.Ht./ Wt.ClassHometownPrevious School
Jayden Chalmers *DB6-0/ 170Fr.Sanford, N.C.Fork Union Military
Canaan ClarkOL6-6/ 310Fr.Cumming, Ga.Forsyth Central HS
Jacob ColemanTE6-4/ 215Fr.Chesterfield, Va.Matoaca HS
Avery DurhamDL6-7/ 305Fr.Yadkinville, N.C.Forbush HS
D.J. Ford *DB6-3/ 215Gr.Ashland, Ala.North Carolina
Ryan Jones *TE6-2/ 231Jr.Charlotte, N.C.Oklahoma
Troy LewisWR6-3/ 195Fr.Chesterfield, Va.Matoaca HS
T.J. LockleyWR6-0/ 175Fr.Daytona Beach, Fla.Mainland HS
Laith MarjanPK/P6-3/ 194Fr.Cary, N.C.Enloe HS
Joseph McKayRB6-0/ 216Fr.Phenix City, Ala.Central HS
Kingston McKinstryDB6-1/ 190So.Grove City, OhioIowa Central CC
Richard Pearce *OL6-3/ 305Fr.Hueytown, Ala.Hueytown HS
Walter Simmons III *QB6-2/ 180Fr.Orange Park, Fla.Oakleaf HS
Jacoby Simpson *ILB6-0/ 225So.Houston, TexasCisco CC
Cruz Temple *DB5-11/ 205Fr.Abbeville, S.C.Abbeville HS
Julius WoodDB6-2/ 196So.Columbus, OhioBlinn CC

*early enrollee (January, 2021)

