GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The East Carolina football team will end its season with a long-awaited bowl appearance.

They’ll need to wait to find out when and where.

Bowl matchups will be revealed Sunday after conference championship games are played. The Pirates are bowl eligible for the second straight season, but because the Military Bowl was canceled last year due to COVID-19, this will be the first time ECU has actually played in a bowl game since the end of the 2014 season.

Here’s a final look at the latest bowl projections for ECU:

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports, Brett McMurphy of Action Network and Athlon Sports have ECU playing Syracuse in the Fenway Bowl on Dec. 17.

Yahoo Sports has ECU playing Wake Forest in the Military Bowl on Dec. 28.

Sporting News has ECU playing Utah State in the Frisco Bowl on Dec. 17.

Sports Illustrated has ECU facing Eastern Michigan in the Boca Raton Bowl on Dec. 20. One note is that SI has the Pirates listed as “Eastern Carolina.”

The “Battle for Eastern” Bowl. Quality reporting here from Sports Illustrated.https://t.co/j03iRwvM5n pic.twitter.com/bjW7AqKZQJ — Stephen Igoe (@StephenIgoe) November 28, 2022

USA Today has ECU taking on Pittsburgh in the Fenway Bowl.