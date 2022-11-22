GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The East Carolina football team is bowl eligible for the second straight season, meaning the Pirates will play one more game after their regular-season finale this weekend at Temple.

CLICK HERE for more ECU coverage from WNCT

Bowl pairings won’t be announced until Dec. 4, after conference championship games are played. In the meantime, here’s a look at where ECU could end up based on projections from several college football analysts.

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports is projecting a Birmingham Bowl matchup between ECU and Missouri on Dec. 27.

Yahoo Sports and Athlon Sports both have ECU playing Wake Forest in the Military Bowl on Dec. 28.

Action Network has ECU playing Duke in the Fenway Bowl on Dec. 17.

Sporting News has ECU facing Middle Tennessee State in the Frisco Bowl on Dec. 17.

ECU earned a spot in the Military Bowl last season, but that game was canceled due to COVID-19. ECU’s most recent bowl game appearance prior to that was the Birmingham Bowl at the end of the 2014 season. In that game, Florida defeated ECU 28-20.

ECU’s most recent bowl win was a 37-20 win over Ohio in the 2013 Beef ‘O’ Brady’s Bowl.

ECU’s overall bowl record is 9-11.