ECU Forbrigd’s NCAA bid put on hold due to weather

BATON ROUGE, La. – East Carolina senior Dorthea Forbrigd’s bid for an NCAA Individual Golf Championship has been put on pause as heavy morning rains rendered the University Course layout unplayable Monday at the 2021 Baton Rouge Women’s Golf Regional.

First round action is now set for 11 a.m. (ET) Tuesday using a shotgun formation that will put all teams on the course at the same time. Decisions regarding the number of holes to be played Tuesday and how many rounds that can be completed before the end of the tournament on Wednesday is still to be determined.

A total of 18 teams, along with six individual players are taking part in the opening round of the regional. The top six teams and three individuals not on the six advancing teams will move forward to the national championships in Scottsdale, Arizona starting May 21.