ECU game time announced for UCF; Bailey’s 1-on-1 with Coach Houston

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – East Carolina officials announced today that the ECU/UCF season opening game for the Pirates will be a noon start on ESPN+.
Pirate head coach Mike Houston sat down with 9 on your side Sports Director Brian Bailey for his weekly 1-on-1 chat with the coach earlier Monday.
Houston and the Pirates practiced on Monday, which is usually a day off for the players. The Pirates will use both this week and next week to prepare for the nationally ranked Knights.
Former Pirate Vonta Leach, who won a Super Bowl while playing with the Baltimore Ravens, spoke to the Pirate team before practice on Monday.