GREENVILLE, N.C. – The season opener for the East Carolina University baseball team will start a little later on Friday than anticipated.

Due to expected inclement weather, East Carolina officials announced on the ECUPirates.com website that Friday’s season opener between the Pirates and George Washington has been moved back to a 6 p.m. start. The two teams will meet at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium.

Baseball is back: ECU hosts George Washington this weekend

The game was originally slated to start at 4 p.m. The game on Saturday (2 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.) likely won’t be changed with no rain anticipated either day.